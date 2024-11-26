DHL Cargo Plane Crash: Investigation Reveals No Terrorism Links Yet

Lithuania has not found evidence of terrorism or sabotage in its initial investigation into a DHL cargo plane crash; however, black boxes containing critical flight data and voice records have yet to be retrieved, officials reported on Tuesday.

The crash occurred as the plane attempted to land near Vilnius airport early Monday morning, resulting in one fatality. Germany's foreign minister suggested the incident could stem from an accident or potentially a hybrid attack during these 'volatile times'. The Lithuanian General Prosecutor's Office is overseeing one of the two official investigations into the crash.

Prosecutor Arturas Urbelis stated, "Our initial information does not indicate that we need to be investigating more serious actions," while acknowledging that the investigation is ongoing. He did note the potential for discovering evidence of other activities as the probe progresses.

