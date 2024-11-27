Left Menu

Tragic Crash on Western Express Highway: Two Lives Lost

Two college students lost their lives in a high-speed car crash on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. The accident involved four friends returning from an outing, with the driver losing control of the vehicle. Charges have been filed against the driver, and investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 27-11-2024 00:09 IST
In a tragic incident on Mumbai's Western Express Highway, two college students lost their lives in a high-speed car crash, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Officials from the Vile-Parle police station identified the deceased as Sartak Kaushik and Jalaj Dhir, both 18-year-old first-year students. The group, returning to Goregaon from Bandra, was involved in the collision while transit.

Sahil Menda, the 18-year-old driver, reportedly lost control of the vehicle at a speed of 120-150 kmph, resulting in the crash. Authorities have charged Menda under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligence and endangerment, as the investigation continues.

