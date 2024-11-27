Tragic Crash on Western Express Highway: Two Lives Lost

In a tragic incident on Mumbai's Western Express Highway, two college students lost their lives in a high-speed car crash, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Officials from the Vile-Parle police station identified the deceased as Sartak Kaushik and Jalaj Dhir, both 18-year-old first-year students. The group, returning to Goregaon from Bandra, was involved in the collision while transit.

Sahil Menda, the 18-year-old driver, reportedly lost control of the vehicle at a speed of 120-150 kmph, resulting in the crash. Authorities have charged Menda under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligence and endangerment, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)