Canada's Controversial Refugee Reform: Fast-Tracking Rejections
Canada's immigration minister, Marc Miller, plans to propose measures to reform the refugee system, potentially fast-tracking refusals for cases with low success chances. Experts warn this could violate asylum-seekers' rights. Miller seeks to address the surge in refugee claims, notably from international students, amid changes in immigration policy.
Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, is set to propose reforms targeting the nation's refugee system, with a controversial plan that might fast-track refusals for cases deemed unlikely to succeed.
Experts and advocates have raised concerns that these measures may infringe on asylum-seekers' rights to due process, potentially leading to legal challenges.
This initiative comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, under increasing political pressure, revises its immigration approach, with a notable influx of refugee claims from international students impacting the system.
