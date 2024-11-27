Canada's Controversial Refugee Reform: Fast-Tracking Rejections

Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, is set to propose reforms targeting the nation's refugee system, with a controversial plan that might fast-track refusals for cases deemed unlikely to succeed.

Experts and advocates have raised concerns that these measures may infringe on asylum-seekers' rights to due process, potentially leading to legal challenges.

This initiative comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, under increasing political pressure, revises its immigration approach, with a notable influx of refugee claims from international students impacting the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)