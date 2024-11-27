Left Menu

Canada's Controversial Refugee Reform: Fast-Tracking Rejections

Canada's immigration minister, Marc Miller, plans to propose measures to reform the refugee system, potentially fast-tracking refusals for cases with low success chances. Experts warn this could violate asylum-seekers' rights. Miller seeks to address the surge in refugee claims, notably from international students, amid changes in immigration policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 01:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 01:52 IST
Canada's Controversial Refugee Reform: Fast-Tracking Rejections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, is set to propose reforms targeting the nation's refugee system, with a controversial plan that might fast-track refusals for cases deemed unlikely to succeed.

Experts and advocates have raised concerns that these measures may infringe on asylum-seekers' rights to due process, potentially leading to legal challenges.

This initiative comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, under increasing political pressure, revises its immigration approach, with a notable influx of refugee claims from international students impacting the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024