Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

A tragic accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway claimed the lives of four doctors and a lab technician from Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences. Occurring early Wednesday, their SUV collided with a divider and was subsequently hit by a truck. Another passenger, a PG student, sustained serious injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:32 IST
An untimely accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway resulted in the deaths of four doctors and a laboratory technician from Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai early Wednesday. According to police reports, their high-speed SUV lost control and slammed into a median divider before being struck by a truck.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand noted the accident transpired around 3 am when the vehicle veered off its course, eventually crossing into the opposite lane and colliding with an oncoming truck. Unfortunately, this tragic event resulted in the instant fatalities of the four doctors, whose identities were revealed as Dr. Anirudh Verma, Dr. Santosh Kumar Maurya, Dr. Arun Kumar, and Dr. Nardev, along with laboratory technician Rakesh Kumar.

A postgraduate student, Jaiveer Singh, was also part of the group returning from a wedding celebration in Lucknow, and he suffered severe injuries. Singh was immediately rushed to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College for urgent medical care. Police authorities informed that the bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

