Global Markets Jitter as Trump's Tariff Threats Stir Uncertainty

Asian markets remained mixed on Wednesday following record highs in US stocks, as investors reacted to President-elect Donald Trump's recent tariff threats. Wall Street's resilience came despite uncertainty over US trade policies, which briefly unsettled global markets.

Japan's Nikkei index dipped nearly 1% due to the yen's appreciation against the US dollar, while South Korea's Kospi fell amid Samsung's management shakeup. Chinese markets, however, posted gains, with the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indexes advancing.

Wall Street shrugged off Trump's trade rhetoric, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones hitting new records, driven by Big Tech success. Economists warn that Trump's tariffs could raise consumer inflation and incur international retaliation, potentially disrupting global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)