Global Markets Jitter as Trump's Tariff Threats Stir Uncertainty

Asian markets showed mixed results following the record highs in US stocks, primarily influenced by President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariff hikes. Investor apprehension persists over potential global economic impacts, as key markets like Japan and Korea observe declines amidst currency surges and management changes in major companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:17 IST
Asian markets remained mixed on Wednesday following record highs in US stocks, as investors reacted to President-elect Donald Trump's recent tariff threats. Wall Street's resilience came despite uncertainty over US trade policies, which briefly unsettled global markets.

Japan's Nikkei index dipped nearly 1% due to the yen's appreciation against the US dollar, while South Korea's Kospi fell amid Samsung's management shakeup. Chinese markets, however, posted gains, with the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indexes advancing.

Wall Street shrugged off Trump's trade rhetoric, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones hitting new records, driven by Big Tech success. Economists warn that Trump's tariffs could raise consumer inflation and incur international retaliation, potentially disrupting global economic stability.

