Surging Paperboard Imports Challenge Indian Producers
The Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) is alarmed by the surge in imports of virgin fibre paperboard from China and Chile. These imports are undercutting domestic prices, posing a threat to local producers’ investments. IPMA has requested government intervention to ensure fair competition.
The Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) has raised alarm bells over the sharp increase in imports of virgin fibre paperboard (VFP) from countries like China and Chile, which it claims are driving down local prices and endangering investments.
According to the IPMA, VFP imports have more than tripled to 21,233 tonnes monthly during the initial half of 2024-25, up from 6,337 tonnes monthly in 2021-22. Imports spiked to over 30,000 tonnes monthly in August and September, accounting for more than 20% of domestic demand.
Given the significant investment plans of domestic companies totaling Rs 20,000 crore aligned with expectations that the market will reach Rs 25,000 crore by 2030, the IPMA has appealed to the government for equal footing amid escalating import challenges.
