Goyal Salt Limited Reports Record Growth in Financial Results

Goyal Salt Limited posted a remarkable 59.67% revenue growth in H1FY25, with significant improvements in EBITDA and PAT. The company secured a major work order from the Jharkhand government and is establishing a new plant in Gandhidham to expand its market presence across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:43 IST
Goyal Salt Limited, a prominent FMCG company specializing in salt, has published its unaudited financial results for the half-year ending September 2024. The figures reveal a substantial revenue increase of 59.67%, reaching ₹74.82 crore in H1FY25 compared to ₹46.86 crore in the previous year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged 2.2 times to ₹13.13 crore from ₹4.11 crore in H1FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) soared 2.87 times, amounting to ₹9.33 crore compared to ₹2.41 crore the previous year. A significant boost came from a work order valued at ₹21.86 crore from the Jharkhand government.

Mr. Pramesh Goyal, Managing Director, highlighted the company's strong brand presence particularly in Northern regions such as Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Goyal Salt is set to transform further with the expansion of a new plant in Gandhidham, paving the way for broader market penetration in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Southern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

