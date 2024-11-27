Chennai's GCC Boom: A Hub of Innovation and Talent
Chennai is poised to host 450 Global Capability Centres by 2030, up from the current 250 units, thanks to premium office space and talented professionals. A report highlights Chennai's growing role as a GCC destination, emphasizing infrastructure, state policies, and a vibrant corporate ecosystem as key factors.
Chennai is emerging as a prime destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with projections indicating an increase from the existing 250 centres to approximately 450 by 2030, according to CBRE. This growth is driven by the availability of premium office space and a skilled workforce.
The real estate consultant's report titled 'Tamil Nadu: The Epicentre of Capability and Innovation Leadership' underscores Chennai's rising prominence in the GCC landscape and its expanding commercial real estate market.
Chennai's infrastructure, proactive state policies, and quality office developments are key to attracting global corporations. The city ranks third in GCC leasing activity in India, following Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and it is expected to lease 3-3.2 million sq ft of office space in 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
