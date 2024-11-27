Left Menu

UK-India Technology Futures Report: Building Bridges to Global Solutions

The UK India Business Council unveiled the UK-India Technology Futures Report with Minister Piyush Goyal, highlighting transformative partnerships in technology. This collaboration not only fuels economic growth but also addresses global challenges such as climate change, energy transition, and healthcare. Key recommendations emphasize deeper cooperation and shared prosperity.

27-11-2024
In a significant move aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) has launched the UK-India Technology Futures Report, with Union Commerce and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal in attendance. The report highlights a series of ground-breaking technology partnerships between the two nations, demonstrating their potential to generate jobs, spur economic development, and address pressing global issues such as climate change, energy transitions, and food security.

The UKIBC, known for its policy advocacy and strategic consulting efforts, is dedicated to boosting UK-India trade and investment. Central to this mission are collaborations between businesses and academic institutions from both countries, which are pioneering technologies with broad benefits. These initiatives, as outlined in the report, are seen as critical to realizing the UK's role as a natural ally in India's ambitious Viksit Bharat@2047 vision.

Minister Goyal emphasized several areas of promising collaboration, including the potential of artificial intelligence and virtual reality to transform education, a tele-medicine initiative to reduce healthcare costs, and joint efforts in climate modelling to better predict natural disasters. Richard McCallum, CEO of UKIBC, expressed optimism about recent developments, including the resumption of Free Trade Agreement talks, which signal a strong governmental commitment to enhancing this vital partnership.

