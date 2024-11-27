Left Menu

India-French Business Ties: A New Era of Opportunity

Piyush Goyal urges French firms to boost trade ties with India across key sectors, highlighting India's expanding aviation market and potential for growth. Despite current suboptimal trade levels, the focus remains on strengthening bilateral relations and leveraging opportunities in India's flourishing economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:21 IST
India-French Business Ties: A New Era of Opportunity
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The call for enhanced Indo-French business collaboration was clearly articulated by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a significant meeting with French CEOs and business leaders at the annual conference of French Foreign Trade Commissioners in the Asia-Pacific region. Goyal pinpointed five promising sectors: agriculture and food processing, renewable energy, aerospace and defence, automobiles, and digital technology. Aimed at tapping untapped potential, the minister emphasized that current trade levels between the two countries do not reflect their true economic strengths.

Goyal stressed that the bilateral trade, although significant, has room for considerable improvement. With trade at USD 15 billion, featuring Indian exports of USD 7 billion against imports of USD 8 billion, Goyal sees room for growth as France stands as India's 11th largest source of foreign direct investment. As both nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties and 25 years of strategic partnership, the need for closer economic exchange becomes even more pressing.

Particular emphasis was placed on the defence and aerospace sector, with India having an impressive number of aircraft orders in view of becoming a leading player in the aviation market. Highlighting the dramatic expansion of Indian airports from 74 in 2014 to about 125, with plans for 75 more by 2029, Goyal encouraged French companies to explore manufacturing and sales opportunities within India's robust and rapidly evolving market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024