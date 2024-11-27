Left Menu

SAREX-24: Enhancing Maritime Safety through Regional Collaboration

SAREX-24, the Indian Coast Guard's national maritime search and rescue exercise, will be held in Kochi, Kerala on November 28-29. The event will feature contingencies, workshops, and collaborations to enhance search and rescue capabilities. New-age technology demonstrations will showcase the ICG’s commitment to maritime safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th edition of the Indian Coast Guard's National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise, SAREX-24, is set to take place in Kochi, Kerala, on November 28-29. Announced by the defence ministry, this event aims to strengthen search and rescue operations through partnerships within the region.

The exercise will inaugurate under the aegis of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Highlighting the importance of collaboration, the ICG Director General S Paramesh will join as a significant participant.

Featuring cutting-edge technology, the two-day event will demonstrate methods for dealing with maritime emergencies. The initiatives align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's SAGAR vision, emphasizing India's proactive role in regional maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

