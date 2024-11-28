Vizhinjam Port Project: Transforming Kerala’s Maritime Future

In a recent announcement, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed a significant update on the Vizhinjam Port project. The state government has signed a supplementary concession agreement with Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd, pushing the project's completion to December 2024.

Envisioned as a key transformation in Kerala's maritime infrastructure, the Vizhinjam Port project is set to witness the near completion of its second and third phases by 2028, backed by an additional ₹10,000 crore investment. This will expand the port's capacity to 30 lakh Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEU).

Despite delays due to factors like the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters, the project remains a cornerstone of Kerala's economic growth strategy, promising to enhance global connectivity and job creation. However, failure to meet the 2028 deadline could lead to a financial penalty for the stakeholders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)