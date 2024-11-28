Left Menu

Vizhinjam Port Project: Transforming Kerala’s Maritime Future

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a supplementary concession agreement with Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd, extending the deadline for the Vizhinjam Port project by five years to December 2024. The project's second and third phases are set to complete by 2028, with an additional ₹10,000 crore investment expanding its capacity to 30 lakh TEU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:40 IST
In a recent announcement, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed a significant update on the Vizhinjam Port project. The state government has signed a supplementary concession agreement with Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd, pushing the project's completion to December 2024.

Envisioned as a key transformation in Kerala's maritime infrastructure, the Vizhinjam Port project is set to witness the near completion of its second and third phases by 2028, backed by an additional ₹10,000 crore investment. This will expand the port's capacity to 30 lakh Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEU).

Despite delays due to factors like the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters, the project remains a cornerstone of Kerala's economic growth strategy, promising to enhance global connectivity and job creation. However, failure to meet the 2028 deadline could lead to a financial penalty for the stakeholders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

