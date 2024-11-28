Left Menu

Sealmatic India Secures Rs 25 Crore Investment to Fuel Global Expansion

Sealmatic India Ltd announced receiving Rs 25 crore from Aegis Investment Fund PCC Niveza, aimed at speeding up strategic developments in key global markets. This funding will support Sealmatic's growth in the mechanical seals sector for defense and nuclear applications, bolstering its international market presence.

Sealmatic India Ltd, a key player in the mechanical seals industry, is set for a significant expansion following a Rs 25 crore investment from Aegis Investment Fund PCC Niveza. The funds are allocated for establishing strategic business units in regions like the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

This strategic move will enable Sealmatic to delve deeper into high-growth API markets, focusing primarily on India and the Middle East. The company aims to advance its portfolio of mechanical seals, particularly for defense and nuclear applications, enhancing competitive stature in international arenas.

Under the leadership of Mr. Umar AK Balwa, Sealmatic plans to leverage this capital to elevate product and service capabilities, widening their reach in critical sectors such as oil & gas, refineries, petrochemical, defense, and nuclear industries. The investment is expected to significantly bolster their business development efforts across Middle Eastern, European, and North American markets.

