No Tesla Talks: Minister Denies Investment Discussions Amid EV Ambitions

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has denied any discussion regarding potential investments by Elon Musk's Tesla and Starlink in India. While Tesla's plans for electric vehicle manufacturing and Starlink's satellite internet service were anticipated, Goyal clarified that these responsibilities lie with different ministries and he lacks personal knowledge of progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:27 IST
Amid speculation about Tesla and Starlink's entry into the Indian market, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed rumors of any ongoing discussions concerning investments by Elon Musk's companies.

At a press conference, Goyal clarified that matters related to Tesla's automobile investments and Starlink's operations fall under the purview of separate ministries, with him having no direct involvement.

While Tesla's move to establish a manufacturing unit and Starlink's efforts to obtain a license remain in focus, uncertainties prevail, with Goyal emphasizing his lack of personal knowledge on the subjects.

