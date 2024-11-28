No Tesla Talks: Minister Denies Investment Discussions Amid EV Ambitions

Amid speculation about Tesla and Starlink's entry into the Indian market, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed rumors of any ongoing discussions concerning investments by Elon Musk's companies.

At a press conference, Goyal clarified that matters related to Tesla's automobile investments and Starlink's operations fall under the purview of separate ministries, with him having no direct involvement.

While Tesla's move to establish a manufacturing unit and Starlink's efforts to obtain a license remain in focus, uncertainties prevail, with Goyal emphasizing his lack of personal knowledge on the subjects.

(With inputs from agencies.)