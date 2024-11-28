Rising Rajasthan: A Solar-Powered Commitment to Progress

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that the Rising Rajasthan Summit, scheduled from December 9-11, will invigorate the state's industrial climate.

The summit aligns with the government's economic growth objectives, unveiling daily resolutions for success, with solar energy powering the inaugural day.

Sharma underscored Rajasthan's leadership in renewable energy, driven by favorable investment policies, and envisions achieving energy self-reliance by 2027. Alongside Energy Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sharma assessed summit preparations through a city tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)