Rising Rajasthan: A Solar-Powered Commitment to Progress

The Rising Rajasthan Summit, taking place from December 9-11, aims to boost the state's industrial landscape. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlights the use of renewable energy, with day one powered completely by solar energy. The government is committed to making Rajasthan a leader in energy self-reliance by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:41 IST
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that the Rising Rajasthan Summit, scheduled from December 9-11, will invigorate the state's industrial climate.

The summit aligns with the government's economic growth objectives, unveiling daily resolutions for success, with solar energy powering the inaugural day.

Sharma underscored Rajasthan's leadership in renewable energy, driven by favorable investment policies, and envisions achieving energy self-reliance by 2027. Alongside Energy Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sharma assessed summit preparations through a city tour.

