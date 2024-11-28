Left Menu

Global Markets See Mixed Reactions Amid Inflation Concerns and Policy Changes

European shares rose while Asian stocks fell amid low trading volumes due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. The STOXX 600 index gained, spurred by tech stock rallies. Asian shares outside Japan fell while Japan's Nikkei increased. Key economic developments included soft U.S. inflation data and South Korea's unexpected interest rate cut.

European market indices rose on Thursday, recovering from previous declines, while Asian equities experienced a downturn amid reduced trading volume as the U.S. prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday. The STOXX 600 index of Europe gained 0.48%, helped by technology shares, whereas MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index fell by 0.52%.

Japan's Nikkei index climbed by 0.56%. U.S. market activities were static owing to the holiday, but futures for the S&P 500 saw a modest increase of 0.24% after a previous decline. The uptick in Europe was attributed to Bloomberg's report indicating that the Biden administration's technology restrictions on China could be milder than anticipated.

South Korea's central bank implemented a surprising interest rate cut for the second time consecutively, responding to inflation slowing more than expected, causing a dip in the won. European bonds saw price boosts, easing borrowing costs for France. Meanwhile, commodities such as oil and gold saw varying price movements following geopolitical developments.

