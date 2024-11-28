Global Markets See Mixed Reactions Amid Inflation Concerns and Policy Changes

European market indices rose on Thursday, recovering from previous declines, while Asian equities experienced a downturn amid reduced trading volume as the U.S. prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday. The STOXX 600 index of Europe gained 0.48%, helped by technology shares, whereas MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index fell by 0.52%.

Japan's Nikkei index climbed by 0.56%. U.S. market activities were static owing to the holiday, but futures for the S&P 500 saw a modest increase of 0.24% after a previous decline. The uptick in Europe was attributed to Bloomberg's report indicating that the Biden administration's technology restrictions on China could be milder than anticipated.

South Korea's central bank implemented a surprising interest rate cut for the second time consecutively, responding to inflation slowing more than expected, causing a dip in the won. European bonds saw price boosts, easing borrowing costs for France. Meanwhile, commodities such as oil and gold saw varying price movements following geopolitical developments.

