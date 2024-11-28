Left Menu

Punjab's Road Safety Overhaul: A New Era of Traffic Regulation

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar emphasizes a multi-pronged road safety strategy with a zero-tolerance approach to traffic violations. Initiatives include mandatory monthly reviews, pilot CCTV surveillance, and a Rs 55 crore release for the Sadak Surakhiya Force, alongside independent third-party audits for rectified black spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:26 IST
Punjab's Road Safety Overhaul: A New Era of Traffic Regulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has announced a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing road safety through a multi-pronged approach, emphasizing zero tolerance for traffic violations.

During the 15th meeting of the Punjab State Road Safety Council, Bhullar introduced mandatory monthly reviews of departmental performance and expressed his dissatisfaction with the current action taken reports from various departments, warning of strict penalties for departments that fail to meet targets.

A significant CCTV surveillance project will be launched in five high-risk districts, with plans for state-wide expansion. Additionally, Rs 55 crore has been released for the Sadak Surakhiya Force, significantly improving road safety outcomes since its inception. An independent third-party audit of rectified black spots will be conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024