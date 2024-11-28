Punjab's Road Safety Overhaul: A New Era of Traffic Regulation

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has announced a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing road safety through a multi-pronged approach, emphasizing zero tolerance for traffic violations.

During the 15th meeting of the Punjab State Road Safety Council, Bhullar introduced mandatory monthly reviews of departmental performance and expressed his dissatisfaction with the current action taken reports from various departments, warning of strict penalties for departments that fail to meet targets.

A significant CCTV surveillance project will be launched in five high-risk districts, with plans for state-wide expansion. Additionally, Rs 55 crore has been released for the Sadak Surakhiya Force, significantly improving road safety outcomes since its inception. An independent third-party audit of rectified black spots will be conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of safety measures.

