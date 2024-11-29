Tragic Collision on Raebareli-Sultanpur Road Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident on Raebareli-Sultanpur road resulted in the deaths of three individuals, according to police.

The incident occurred late Thursday night when a car collided with a truck, leading to the immediate death of Pappu Kashyap, and later, the deaths of Amritesh Singh Betu and Rupak from their injuries.

Four other passengers are being treated in hospital. The accident happened as the group was returning to Karaudi Kalan village. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are conducting further legal investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)