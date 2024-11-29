Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Raebareli-Sultanpur Road Claims Three Lives

A devastating car-truck collision on Raebareli-Sultanpur road in Gauriganj resulted in three deaths and four injuries. Pappu Kashyap died instantly, while Amritesh Singh Betu and Rupak later succumbed to injuries. Survivors receive hospital care as police pursue legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A tragic accident on Raebareli-Sultanpur road resulted in the deaths of three individuals, according to police.

The incident occurred late Thursday night when a car collided with a truck, leading to the immediate death of Pappu Kashyap, and later, the deaths of Amritesh Singh Betu and Rupak from their injuries.

Four other passengers are being treated in hospital. The accident happened as the group was returning to Karaudi Kalan village. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are conducting further legal investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

