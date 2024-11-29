Left Menu

Tiger Logistics Secures Key Partnerships with Indian PSUs

Tiger Logistics has signed agreements with BHEL, BEML, and Bank Note Paper Mill India to provide logistics and freight support via air and sea. This collaboration will include managing shipments, customs clearance, and forwarding services, reinforcing the company's role as a reliable logistics partner.

Updated: 29-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:40 IST
Tiger Logistics Secures Key Partnerships with Indian PSUs
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tiger Logistics announced on Friday that it has entered into multiple agreements with three significant public sector undertakings: BHEL, BEML, and Bank Note Paper Mill India. The company will provide comprehensive logistics handling and freight support using both air and sea routes.

According to an exchange filing by Tiger Logistics, the agreements encompass aiding these entities with their inbound and outbound shipment requirements. This includes facilitating customs clearances and offering forwarding services for ocean freight and air cargo.

The renewal of partnerships by these prominent PSUs emphasizes their trust in Tiger Logistics' efficiency and reliability. Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD of Tiger Logistics, remarked that this development is a pivotal move in strengthening the company's reputation as a dependable partner for large-scale public-sector logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

