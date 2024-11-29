Left Menu

Stocks Surge as Black Friday Boosts Retail Hopes

U.S. stock futures rose ahead of a shortened session, with Wall Street on track for gains as holiday shopping kicked off strongly. Retail stocks gained attention amidst inflation concerns. Analysts monitored market moves as crypto stocks and Trump's policies also made headlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:47 IST
Stocks Surge as Black Friday Boosts Retail Hopes
Europe's main stocks index Image Credit:

U.S. stock index futures climbed on the cusp of a shortened trading day, as Wall Street's principal indexes appeared set for monthly gains amid a bustling start to the holiday shopping season. Investor focus pivoted towards retail stocks, hoping for profits amid inflation concerns.

Leading indexes saw declines prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, reflecting fears of persistent inflation, as evidenced by recent data. This reinforced investor expectations that the Federal Reserve may maintain caution regarding interest-rate adjustments into 2025.

Retail activity was on analysts' radar as steep Black Friday discounts drew millions. The National Retail Federation anticipates over 85 million shoppers, escalating from last year’s figures. Prominent retailers like Target, Walmart, and Nike experienced premarket ascensions despite narrower profit margins due to discount strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024