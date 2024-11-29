Stocks Surge as Black Friday Boosts Retail Hopes

U.S. stock index futures climbed on the cusp of a shortened trading day, as Wall Street's principal indexes appeared set for monthly gains amid a bustling start to the holiday shopping season. Investor focus pivoted towards retail stocks, hoping for profits amid inflation concerns.

Leading indexes saw declines prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, reflecting fears of persistent inflation, as evidenced by recent data. This reinforced investor expectations that the Federal Reserve may maintain caution regarding interest-rate adjustments into 2025.

Retail activity was on analysts' radar as steep Black Friday discounts drew millions. The National Retail Federation anticipates over 85 million shoppers, escalating from last year’s figures. Prominent retailers like Target, Walmart, and Nike experienced premarket ascensions despite narrower profit margins due to discount strategies.

