Stocks Surge as Black Friday Boosts Retail Hopes
U.S. stock futures rose ahead of a shortened session, with Wall Street on track for gains as holiday shopping kicked off strongly. Retail stocks gained attention amidst inflation concerns. Analysts monitored market moves as crypto stocks and Trump's policies also made headlines.
U.S. stock index futures climbed on the cusp of a shortened trading day, as Wall Street's principal indexes appeared set for monthly gains amid a bustling start to the holiday shopping season. Investor focus pivoted towards retail stocks, hoping for profits amid inflation concerns.
Leading indexes saw declines prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, reflecting fears of persistent inflation, as evidenced by recent data. This reinforced investor expectations that the Federal Reserve may maintain caution regarding interest-rate adjustments into 2025.
Retail activity was on analysts' radar as steep Black Friday discounts drew millions. The National Retail Federation anticipates over 85 million shoppers, escalating from last year’s figures. Prominent retailers like Target, Walmart, and Nike experienced premarket ascensions despite narrower profit margins due to discount strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Onion Prices Strain India’s Inflation Amid Vegetable Price Dip
October Sees Spike in India's Wholesale Inflation, Food Prices Surge
Market Movements Stir Amid Inflation and Dollar's Surge
Rising Wholesale Prices: Food Inflation Hits 4-Month High
The Path to Predictability: Resolving Inflation and Exchange Rate Puzzles in EMEs