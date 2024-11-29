Left Menu

Yen Surge Amid Dollar Dip: Market Reactions to Inflation Data

The yen surged over 1% against the U.S. dollar, hitting a six-week high due to unexpected Tokyo inflation rates, leading to speculation of a Bank of Japan rate hike. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell amidst fluctuating U.S. stocks and bonds, and the euro saw slight gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:48 IST
Yen Surge Amid Dollar Dip: Market Reactions to Inflation Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen made a significant leap against the U.S. dollar, gaining more than 1% to reach a six-week peak following unexpected inflation results in Tokyo, fostering expectations for a potential Bank of Japan interest rate hike in December.

This currency movement occurs amid thinned trading due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, with the dollar down 1% to 150.03 yen, and earlier hitting 149.53 yen, marking its lowest since October 21.

The dollar index decreased to a two-week low of 105.61, driven by Donald Trump's election victory, yet recent days saw the U.S. currency decline, while the yen harnessed safe-haven flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024