Yen Surge Amid Dollar Dip: Market Reactions to Inflation Data
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:48 IST
The yen made a significant leap against the U.S. dollar, gaining more than 1% to reach a six-week peak following unexpected inflation results in Tokyo, fostering expectations for a potential Bank of Japan interest rate hike in December.
This currency movement occurs amid thinned trading due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, with the dollar down 1% to 150.03 yen, and earlier hitting 149.53 yen, marking its lowest since October 21.
The dollar index decreased to a two-week low of 105.61, driven by Donald Trump's election victory, yet recent days saw the U.S. currency decline, while the yen harnessed safe-haven flows.
(With inputs from agencies.)
