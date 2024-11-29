Yen Surge Amid Dollar Dip: Market Reactions to Inflation Data

The yen made a significant leap against the U.S. dollar, gaining more than 1% to reach a six-week peak following unexpected inflation results in Tokyo, fostering expectations for a potential Bank of Japan interest rate hike in December.

This currency movement occurs amid thinned trading due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, with the dollar down 1% to 150.03 yen, and earlier hitting 149.53 yen, marking its lowest since October 21.

The dollar index decreased to a two-week low of 105.61, driven by Donald Trump's election victory, yet recent days saw the U.S. currency decline, while the yen harnessed safe-haven flows.

