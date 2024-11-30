Left Menu

CBC Group and Mubadala Forge Strategic Partnership with UCB in China

CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare asset management firm, has acquired UCB's neurology and allergy business in China in partnership with Mubadala Investment Company. This acquisition is aimed at building a market-leading neurology company, leveraging CBC's buyout strategy and Mubadala's investment expertise to expand within China's pharmaceutical market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

CBC Group, headquartered in Singapore and known as Asia's leading healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, announced the completion of a strategic acquisition. The firm, in partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, acquired the neurology and allergy business of global biopharmaceutical company UCB in China, marking a significant step in their buyout strategy.

The acquisition, totaling US$680 million, includes UCB's notable brands such as Keppra®, Vimpat®, and Neupro®. It serves as a crucial move to establish CBC's presence in China's dynamic pharmaceutical market, especially in the central nervous system (CNS) sector, currently valued at US$33 billion.

NeuroGen Pharma, the newly formed company under CBC and Mubadala, aims to deliver impactful therapies and innovative research to address unmet medical needs in neurology across China. Executives emphasize the importance of patient-centered care and strategic collaborations in advancing neurology treatment solutions.

