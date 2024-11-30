Catalyst for Change: The South Asia Conclave 2024
The Stanford Seed Transformation Network will host the South Asia Annual Conclave 2024 in Goa, focusing on collaboration, learning, and entrepreneurial growth. With notable speakers and themes around adaptation, connection, and thriving, the event aims to empower entrepreneurs in South Asia. The program supports economic growth with education and mentorship.
The Stanford Seed Transformation Network is gearing up for the South Asia Annual Conclave 2024 to be held from November 28th to 30th in Goa. The event is set to gather entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and innovators from across South Asia, with a focus on driving business growth through deep learning and collaboration.
This year's conclave, themed 'ACT' — Adapt, Connect, and Thrive — promises sessions curated to empower entrepreneurs with actionable insights and peer-to-peer learning. Headlining the event are distinguished speakers including Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy, and double Olympian Aparna Popat, aiming to inspire attendees with their successes.
The Stanford Seed program seeks to end global poverty by helping businesses generate jobs and boost economies. Focused on emerging markets, it offers world-class resources and a unique curriculum. The South Asia chapter, now including over 370 entrepreneurs, illustrates its transformative impact, supporting business scaling and strategic growth.
