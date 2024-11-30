Left Menu

Catalyst for Change: The South Asia Conclave 2024

The Stanford Seed Transformation Network will host the South Asia Annual Conclave 2024 in Goa, focusing on collaboration, learning, and entrepreneurial growth. With notable speakers and themes around adaptation, connection, and thriving, the event aims to empower entrepreneurs in South Asia. The program supports economic growth with education and mentorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:35 IST
Catalyst for Change: The South Asia Conclave 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Stanford Seed Transformation Network is gearing up for the South Asia Annual Conclave 2024 to be held from November 28th to 30th in Goa. The event is set to gather entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and innovators from across South Asia, with a focus on driving business growth through deep learning and collaboration.

This year's conclave, themed 'ACT' — Adapt, Connect, and Thrive — promises sessions curated to empower entrepreneurs with actionable insights and peer-to-peer learning. Headlining the event are distinguished speakers including Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy, and double Olympian Aparna Popat, aiming to inspire attendees with their successes.

The Stanford Seed program seeks to end global poverty by helping businesses generate jobs and boost economies. Focused on emerging markets, it offers world-class resources and a unique curriculum. The South Asia chapter, now including over 370 entrepreneurs, illustrates its transformative impact, supporting business scaling and strategic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024