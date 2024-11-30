Tragic Collision: Speeding SUV Causes Fatal Accident in Shravasti

A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district claimed the lives of five people when a speeding SUV collided with an autorickshaw, sending both vehicles into a roadside ditch, authorities reported on Saturday.

The collision took place around 12 pm between Gilaula and Ikouna. The autorickshaw, carrying nine passengers, was struck from behind by the SUV traveling at speeds of 90-100 kmph, said Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia.

Among the deceased were Lallan Pandey, Ayodhya Prasad, Rafiq, Muralidhar, and Nanke Yadav. Six others were critically injured and hospitalized, as police initiated legal proceedings in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)