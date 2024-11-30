Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Speeding SUV Causes Fatal Accident in Shravasti

A speeding SUV collided with an autorickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district, resulting in the death of five individuals and critically injuring six others. The accident occurred on the Bahraich-Shravasti road, and legal proceedings have been initiated by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:20 IST
A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district claimed the lives of five people when a speeding SUV collided with an autorickshaw, sending both vehicles into a roadside ditch, authorities reported on Saturday.

The collision took place around 12 pm between Gilaula and Ikouna. The autorickshaw, carrying nine passengers, was struck from behind by the SUV traveling at speeds of 90-100 kmph, said Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia.

Among the deceased were Lallan Pandey, Ayodhya Prasad, Rafiq, Muralidhar, and Nanke Yadav. Six others were critically injured and hospitalized, as police initiated legal proceedings in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

