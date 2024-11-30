Left Menu

KTM's Restructuring: Austria's Impact, India's Stability

KTM's parent company Pierer Mobility AG faces judicial restructuring due to liquidity constraints, affecting exports from Austria, India, and China. However, business in India, jointly managed with Bajaj Auto, continues unaffected, highlighting the strategic importance of KTM and Husqvarna brands in Bajaj Auto's motorcycle division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

KTM's parent company Pierer Mobility AG is undergoing judicial restructuring, impacting its operations and exports mainly from Austria, India, and China to markets in the US and Europe. The restructuring is necessary due to immediate liquidity constraints, prompting KTM AG to file for proceedings.

Despite this, KTM's operations tied to Bajaj Auto in India continue unaffected. This partnership is crucial as Bajaj manufactures and sells KTM & Husqvarna's sub-400cc motorcycles domestically and to select export markets, underscoring their high importance in Bajaj's premium motorcycle segment.

Bajaj Auto holds a significant stake through its Netherlands-based subsidiary in Pierer Bajaj AG, further emphasizing the collaboration's strategic value as the Indian business remains stable amidst Pierer Mobility AG's challenges in other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

