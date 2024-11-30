KTM's Restructuring: Austria's Impact, India's Stability

KTM's parent company Pierer Mobility AG is undergoing judicial restructuring, impacting its operations and exports mainly from Austria, India, and China to markets in the US and Europe. The restructuring is necessary due to immediate liquidity constraints, prompting KTM AG to file for proceedings.

Despite this, KTM's operations tied to Bajaj Auto in India continue unaffected. This partnership is crucial as Bajaj manufactures and sells KTM & Husqvarna's sub-400cc motorcycles domestically and to select export markets, underscoring their high importance in Bajaj's premium motorcycle segment.

Bajaj Auto holds a significant stake through its Netherlands-based subsidiary in Pierer Bajaj AG, further emphasizing the collaboration's strategic value as the Indian business remains stable amidst Pierer Mobility AG's challenges in other regions.

