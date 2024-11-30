Left Menu

Karnataka's Global Investment Drive: Transforming Into a Hub of Innovation

Karnataka's Minister M B Patil led a UK roadshow promoting the state's investment potential in sectors like aerospace, defense, and education. Engaging major corporations, the roadshow highlighted initiatives like the KWIN City project, and showcased Karnataka as a global hub with significant job creation and skill development opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:07 IST
On a recent visit to the United Kingdom, Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, fronted a high-profile roadshow aimed at drumming up investment interest in the state.

The 'Invest Karnataka 2025' roadshow spotlighted the state's robust investment opportunities across sectors including aerospace, defense, and education.

In a significant meeting with Rolls Royce, Patil underscored Karnataka's thriving aerospace ecosystem and favorable business climate, aiming to secure a pivotal role in the company's Indian investment plans.

