Trump's Tariff Threats: The Looming U.S.-BRICS Currency Clash

President-elect Trump threatened 100% tariffs against BRICS nations if they pursue de-dollarisation, challenging the U.S. dollar's supremacy. As BRICS seeks alternatives like a new payment system and non-dollar trading, the U.S. asserts the dollar’s global dominance remains secure in the near term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 01-12-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to the nine-nation BRICS alliance, threatening 100% tariffs against them should they attempt to undermine the U.S. dollar's global dominance.

Comprising nations like Brazil, Russia, and China, the BRICS group is exploring non-dollar trading and payment options, a strategy that Trump fiercely opposes.

Amidst these tensions, research asserts that the U.S. dollar's status as the primary global reserve currency remains unchallenged, with Trump's aggressive tariff proposals also taking aim at Mexico, Canada, and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

