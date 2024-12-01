Trump's Tariff Threats: The Looming U.S.-BRICS Currency Clash

In a bold move, President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to the nine-nation BRICS alliance, threatening 100% tariffs against them should they attempt to undermine the U.S. dollar's global dominance.

Comprising nations like Brazil, Russia, and China, the BRICS group is exploring non-dollar trading and payment options, a strategy that Trump fiercely opposes.

Amidst these tensions, research asserts that the U.S. dollar's status as the primary global reserve currency remains unchallenged, with Trump's aggressive tariff proposals also taking aim at Mexico, Canada, and China.

