French-Foreign Trade Minister Stands Firm Against US DEI Rollback

France's foreign trade minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, has vowed not to compromise after reports indicated that the US urged French companies to abandon diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The US embassy in Paris reportedly issued a letter, stirring controversy as it contradicts French and EU laws promoting equality and diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France's foreign trade minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, has asserted that the nation will not yield to US pressure to drop diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, following reports of American diplomatic interference.

Speaking to RTL Radio, Saint-Martin addressed concerns after French media reported that US diplomats had sent letters to major French corporations, instructing them to abandon DEI initiatives. The letters referenced former US President Donald Trump's executive order that could potentially impact foreign companies linked with US contracts.

Saint-Martin emphasized that DEI policies are ingrained in French and EU legislation, and he expressed the need for continued dialogue with the US. The controversy arose after a purported US embassy letter called for compliance within days, invoking French government action to seek clarification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

