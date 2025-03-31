French-Foreign Trade Minister Stands Firm Against US DEI Rollback

France's foreign trade minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, has asserted that the nation will not yield to US pressure to drop diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, following reports of American diplomatic interference.

Speaking to RTL Radio, Saint-Martin addressed concerns after French media reported that US diplomats had sent letters to major French corporations, instructing them to abandon DEI initiatives. The letters referenced former US President Donald Trump's executive order that could potentially impact foreign companies linked with US contracts.

Saint-Martin emphasized that DEI policies are ingrained in French and EU legislation, and he expressed the need for continued dialogue with the US. The controversy arose after a purported US embassy letter called for compliance within days, invoking French government action to seek clarification.

