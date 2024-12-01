Odisha to Stabilize Potato Prices Amid Inter-State Tensions

Odisha is set to stabilize potato prices with the anticipated arrival of 300 trucks from Uttar Pradesh, announced Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra. The potato shipment is expected by December 2, following West Bengal's decision to halt supply to Odisha.

Minister Patra addressed concerns over rising prices, stating that stringent measures would be enforced against black marketing practices. He assured the public that prices would normalize soon.

Patra criticized West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the stoppage, arguing that surplus potatoes should aid neighboring states. He warned that Bengal traders could incur significant losses without regional distribution and called for a collaborative food distribution strategy among states.

(With inputs from agencies.)