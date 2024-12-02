Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash Claims Three Lives on Chikkanahalli Flyover

A bus traveling from Goa to Bengaluru crashed into a divider on the Chikkanahalli flyover, resulting in the deaths of three women and injuring several others. The victims have been identified as Shefali Singh, Urvi, and Priyanka. Injured passengers were transported to a hospital for treatment.

A tragic accident occurred when a bus heading towards Bengaluru crashed into a divider on the Chikkanahalli flyover in the early hours of Monday. The crash claimed the lives of three women and left several others injured, according to police reports.

The bus, belonging to Sun Riser Travels, was carrying approximately 30 passengers from Goa to Bengaluru when it met with the accident around 4:30 am. Authorities identified the deceased as Shefali Singh, Urvi, and Priyanka.

Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, and the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for immediate care. Police are investigating the cause of the crash on National Highway-48.

