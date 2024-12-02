Left Menu

Stone-Pelting Incident Strikes Kashi Vishwanath Express

Unidentified individuals threw stones at the Kashi Vishwanath Express near Dhaneta Halt, causing damage to a coach window. No one was injured, and an FIR was filed. The railway police have initiated a search operation along the train's route to find the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:42 IST
In a recent incident, the Kashi Vishwanath Express train became the target of stone-pelting by unidentified assailants near Dhaneta Halt, close to Fatehganj West, causing damage to a coach window, officials confirmed on Monday.

Fortunately, no one was reported injured following the attack, according to the authorities. Ajit Pratap Singh, the station in-charge of Bareilly Railway Police Force, disclosed that the occurrence unfolded on Saturday as the train traveled from Delhi to Varanasi.

The Bareilly Railway Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) in Rampur, and a comprehensive search operation has been initiated across villages lining the railway track from Bareilly Junction through Chandausi, Moradabad, and Shahjahanpur to identify and apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

