Stone-Pelting Incident Strikes Kashi Vishwanath Express
Unidentified individuals threw stones at the Kashi Vishwanath Express near Dhaneta Halt, causing damage to a coach window. No one was injured, and an FIR was filed. The railway police have initiated a search operation along the train's route to find the perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
In a recent incident, the Kashi Vishwanath Express train became the target of stone-pelting by unidentified assailants near Dhaneta Halt, close to Fatehganj West, causing damage to a coach window, officials confirmed on Monday.
Fortunately, no one was reported injured following the attack, according to the authorities. Ajit Pratap Singh, the station in-charge of Bareilly Railway Police Force, disclosed that the occurrence unfolded on Saturday as the train traveled from Delhi to Varanasi.
The Bareilly Railway Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) in Rampur, and a comprehensive search operation has been initiated across villages lining the railway track from Bareilly Junction through Chandausi, Moradabad, and Shahjahanpur to identify and apprehend the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brazil First Lady Takes On Elon Musk at G20 Event
Jharkhand Political Firestorm: Soren's Allegations and Social Media Campaigns
First US Case of New Mpox Form Confirmed
Health Headlines: Advocates Demand Price Cuts, First Mpox Case in California, Oregon Reports Human Bird Flu
Tragic Stabbing Incident in Deoria Sparks Police Investigation