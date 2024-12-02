Streamlining Flight Delays: New Enclosures at Delhi Airport
Delhi Airport introduces special enclosures for passengers of delayed flights, enabling easier re-entry to the Security Hold Area without regular security checks. This new system aims to cut down boarding times from hours to minutes and is part of an effort to enhance passenger convenience.
Delhi Airport has unveiled special enclosures at its terminals to streamline the re-boarding process for passengers of flights delayed beyond three hours. These enclosures simplify security procedures and allow a quicker return to the Security Hold Area (SHA), significantly reducing waiting times.
This initiative comes after the government relaxed security protocols for flights delayed or canceled due to weather, fog, or technical issues. DIAL, the airport operator, stated that the enclosures range from 250 to 450 square meters, accommodating 55 to 120 passengers, and will aid in efficient security screening.
With locations at strategic boarding gates and transfer areas across terminals T1, T2, and T3, these enclosures will serve both domestic and international travelers. DIAL is also ensuring essential amenities, such as toilets and vending machines, are available within the enclosures.
