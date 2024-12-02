Pricol Expands Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of Sundaram Auto Components

Automotive components maker Pricol has revealed plans to acquire Sundaram Auto Components' injection moulding business for Rs 215 crore. The acquisition will be executed through Pricol Precision Products Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pricol.

The deal, structured as an all-cash transaction, aims to bring significant growth to Pricol by adding approximately Rs 730 crore to its consolidated topline, leveraging the stable financials of Sundaram Auto Components. The acquisition remains subject to adjustments as stated in the agreement.

This acquisition is linked to TVS Motor Company, with Pricol aiming to become an integrated solutions provider. Managing Director Vikram Mohan highlighted the focus on innovation and sustainable growth, while TVS Group CFO K Gopala Desikan expressed satisfaction over Pricol taking over the business.

