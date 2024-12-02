Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel: Airports Reach New Heights

Authorities reported a new milestone in travel as over 3 million passengers were screened by the Transportation Security Administration on the Sunday following Thanksgiving.

This surpassed the previous record by about 74,000, set in early July post a holiday weekend. The TSA had anticipated a 6% increase in air travelers over the same period last year, consistent with ongoing travel trends in 2024.

Despite the record-breaking number of travelers, the day saw disruptions with over 6,800 flights delayed and around 120 flights canceled. The most affected airports were Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta and Chicago's O'Hare.

