Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel: Airports Reach New Heights
Travellers returning from Thanksgiving broke records on Sunday with TSA screening over 3 million individuals, surpassing a previous record set in July. The day saw significant flight delays and cancellations, notably at Atlanta and Chicago airports. TSA's prediction of increased travel over Thanksgiving week held true.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:13 IST
Authorities reported a new milestone in travel as over 3 million passengers were screened by the Transportation Security Administration on the Sunday following Thanksgiving.
This surpassed the previous record by about 74,000, set in early July post a holiday weekend. The TSA had anticipated a 6% increase in air travelers over the same period last year, consistent with ongoing travel trends in 2024.
Despite the record-breaking number of travelers, the day saw disruptions with over 6,800 flights delayed and around 120 flights canceled. The most affected airports were Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta and Chicago's O'Hare.
