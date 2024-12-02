Left Menu

Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel: Airports Reach New Heights

Travellers returning from Thanksgiving broke records on Sunday with TSA screening over 3 million individuals, surpassing a previous record set in July. The day saw significant flight delays and cancellations, notably at Atlanta and Chicago airports. TSA's prediction of increased travel over Thanksgiving week held true.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:13 IST
Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel: Airports Reach New Heights
  • Country:
  • United States

Authorities reported a new milestone in travel as over 3 million passengers were screened by the Transportation Security Administration on the Sunday following Thanksgiving.

This surpassed the previous record by about 74,000, set in early July post a holiday weekend. The TSA had anticipated a 6% increase in air travelers over the same period last year, consistent with ongoing travel trends in 2024.

Despite the record-breaking number of travelers, the day saw disruptions with over 6,800 flights delayed and around 120 flights canceled. The most affected airports were Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta and Chicago's O'Hare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024