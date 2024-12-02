Intel's Leadership Shake-Up: Pat Gelsinger Steps Down Amidst Strategic Challenges

Intel Corp. faces a pivotal moment as CEO Pat Gelsinger resigns after nearly four years, leaving two interim leaders at the helm. Gelsinger's ambitious turnaround plan aimed to reclaim Intel's dominance in chip manufacturing, but the company struggled to regain its market position, especially against Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Under Gelsinger's leadership, Intel's market value dwindled, overshadowed by Nvidia's rise as the AI chip leader, posing further challenges. As Gelsinger ensures investors and officials of ongoing manufacturing efforts, Intel awaits results from a critical laptop chip expected next year.

Shares of Intel rose after the announcement, following a substantial drop in stock value. The board initiated a search for Gelsinger's successor, marking a period of transition. As Intel navigates through spending cuts and strategic shifts, the tech giant strives to rebuild investor confidence.

