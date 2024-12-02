Left Menu

Kerala's Industrial Renaissance: A Magnet for Investment

Kerala is rapidly advancing in industrial growth, attracting significant investments from domestic entrepreneurs valued at Rs 44,000 crores over the past three and a half years. The state continues to enhance its business environment with transparent procedures, targeting substantial investments in 22 priority sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:33 IST
Kerala's Industrial Renaissance: A Magnet for Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is emerging as a beacon of industrial growth, drawing investments worth Rs 44,000 crores from domestic entrepreneurs within the past few years, stated Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Monday.

Speaking at a conclave organized by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), Rajeeve highlighted the state's ambitious growth plans ahead of the Invest Kerala Global Summit set for February 2025 in Kochi.

The state has seen the establishment of 696 new enterprises since 2021, with significant investments, and is encouraging ongoing diversification and international partnerships within its various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024