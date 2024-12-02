Kerala's Industrial Renaissance: A Magnet for Investment

Kerala is emerging as a beacon of industrial growth, drawing investments worth Rs 44,000 crores from domestic entrepreneurs within the past few years, stated Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Monday.

Speaking at a conclave organized by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), Rajeeve highlighted the state's ambitious growth plans ahead of the Invest Kerala Global Summit set for February 2025 in Kochi.

The state has seen the establishment of 696 new enterprises since 2021, with significant investments, and is encouraging ongoing diversification and international partnerships within its various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)