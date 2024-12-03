Nexpact Limited Acquires Stake in Surging Aayush Wellness

Nexpact Limited, a Mauritius-based global investment firm, has acquired a significant stake in Aayush Wellness Limited, a leading health-focused consumer products company, in a transaction on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The purchase involved 1,70,070 shares at an average price of Rs. 154.30 per share, totaling Rs. 2.62 crore, signaling enhanced investor confidence in Aayush Wellness's growth trajectory.

Aayush Wellness's shares soared 5,280% over the past year. The company reported exceptional financial performance with significant revenue and profit growth, and announced a bonus issue to bolster market accessibility and liquidity.

(With inputs from agencies.)