Curbing Cancer Misinformation: A Call to Action in India

A recently released report highlights the alarming spread of online misinformation about cancer in India, stressing the critical need to bolster trust in scientific research and medical professionals.

Researchers at Spotlight, part of DataLEADS, in collaboration with First Check, identified several key areas where misinformation is rampant, such as cancer, vaccines, and lifestyle diseases like diabetes.

Current trends reveal a shift towards natural remedies and a decline in confidence in conventional medicine. Experts urge policymakers to tighten regulations and enhance information literacy to address these pressing issues effectively.

