Left Menu

Curbing Cancer Misinformation: A Call to Action in India

A new report warns of widespread online cancer misinformation in India, impacting medical decisions and treatments. The analysis highlights growing trust in alternative remedies over evidence-based medicine, spurred by generative AI. It calls for stricter regulations and better health literacy to counter this dangerous trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:03 IST
Curbing Cancer Misinformation: A Call to Action in India
Moderna-Merck cancer vaccine Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A recently released report highlights the alarming spread of online misinformation about cancer in India, stressing the critical need to bolster trust in scientific research and medical professionals.

Researchers at Spotlight, part of DataLEADS, in collaboration with First Check, identified several key areas where misinformation is rampant, such as cancer, vaccines, and lifestyle diseases like diabetes.

Current trends reveal a shift towards natural remedies and a decline in confidence in conventional medicine. Experts urge policymakers to tighten regulations and enhance information literacy to address these pressing issues effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024