Dhanbad Division Leads in Freight Loading for 2024-25

The Dhanbad rail division of the East Central Railway has made a remarkable achievement by ranking first among India's 58 rail divisions in freight loading and revenue earnings for the initial eight months of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This significant milestone was announced by Kamal Kishore Sinha, the divisional railway manager of Dhanbad, during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The division's impressive freight loading of 125.95 million tons surpassed the performance of the Bilaspur Rail Division of the South East Central Railway, which took second place with a loading of 122.06 million tons. Meanwhile, the Khurda Road Rail Division and Chakradharpur Rail Division claimed the third and fourth positions, loading 104.83 million tons and 101.82 million tons, respectively.

Highlighting its success, Sinha noted that Dhanbad division also achieved the highest revenue from freight loading, earning Rs 16,790.83 crore. This landmark achievement underscores the division's strategic importance in the national rail freight landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)