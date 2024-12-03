Left Menu

Iran Air Resumes Crucial Flights to Saudi Arabia

Iran Air restarted flights between Mashhad and Dammam, marking improved relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia after nine years. The flights facilitate visits to the Imam Reza Shrine and are held twice a week. The resumption follows restored diplomatic ties brokered by China in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:08 IST
Iran Air Resumes Crucial Flights to Saudi Arabia
City-Bound Vistara Flight Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran Air has resumed its flights connecting Mashhad and Dammam after nine years, signaling an improvement in relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reports the move may aid the travel of Saudi Arabia's Shi'ite minority to the revered Imam Reza Shrine located in Mashhad.

Upon the arrival of the first resumed flight, representatives from Iran's embassy, Iran Air, and Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation were present to emphasize the importance of easing personal travel between the two nations. The flight service, scheduled for twice a week, follows a similar resumption of pilgrimages by Iranian nationals to Mecca in April.

This development comes in the wake of a March 2023 agreement to re-establish bilateral relations, mediated by China, after years of tension that affected regional stability in the Gulf. Diplomatic ties were severed in 2016 after an attack on the Saudi embassy in Iran amid disputes over the execution of a Shi'ite cleric by Riyadh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024