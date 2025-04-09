Russia Seeks to Resume U.S. Flights and Regain Diplomatic Compounds
Russia plans to discuss resuming direct flights with the U.S. and reclaiming seized diplomatic compounds during talks in Istanbul. This initiative aims to boost business and ease travel for citizens. Russia has long demanded the return of these properties, which were seized in 2016 following election-related tensions.
In an effort to improve relations, Russia is set to discuss the resumption of direct flights with the United States and the return of Russian diplomatic properties in upcoming talks in Istanbul, according to Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the U.S.
The diplomatic discussions are motivated by Russia's desire to stimulate business opportunities and ease the lives of citizens across both nations, which have been strained since the 2022 suspension of flights following Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
Adding to the complexity, Darchiev emphasized the ongoing demand for the return of two Russian diplomatic compounds in the U.S., seized in 2016 over allegations of Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election.
