Russia Seeks to Resume U.S. Flights and Regain Diplomatic Compounds

In an effort to improve relations, Russia is set to discuss the resumption of direct flights with the United States and the return of Russian diplomatic properties in upcoming talks in Istanbul, according to Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the U.S.

The diplomatic discussions are motivated by Russia's desire to stimulate business opportunities and ease the lives of citizens across both nations, which have been strained since the 2022 suspension of flights following Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Adding to the complexity, Darchiev emphasized the ongoing demand for the return of two Russian diplomatic compounds in the U.S., seized in 2016 over allegations of Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)