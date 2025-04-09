Left Menu

Russia Seeks to Resume U.S. Flights and Regain Diplomatic Compounds

Russia plans to discuss resuming direct flights with the U.S. and reclaiming seized diplomatic compounds during talks in Istanbul. This initiative aims to boost business and ease travel for citizens. Russia has long demanded the return of these properties, which were seized in 2016 following election-related tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:28 IST
Russia Seeks to Resume U.S. Flights and Regain Diplomatic Compounds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In an effort to improve relations, Russia is set to discuss the resumption of direct flights with the United States and the return of Russian diplomatic properties in upcoming talks in Istanbul, according to Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the U.S.

The diplomatic discussions are motivated by Russia's desire to stimulate business opportunities and ease the lives of citizens across both nations, which have been strained since the 2022 suspension of flights following Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Adding to the complexity, Darchiev emphasized the ongoing demand for the return of two Russian diplomatic compounds in the U.S., seized in 2016 over allegations of Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025