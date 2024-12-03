Left Menu

Major Stake Acquisition in Shiprocket Cleared by CCI

The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of shareholding in logistics aggregator Shiprocket by MUFG Bank and Koch Group's KDT Venture Holdings. MUFG is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, while KDT is part of the American Koch Group. The decision allows the continuation of the investment, amidst Shiprocket's reported financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:12 IST
Major Stake Acquisition in Shiprocket Cleared by CCI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light for the proposed acquisition of shares in the logistics aggregator Shiprocket by two major entities: MUFG Bank and the American conglomerate Koch Group's venture capital arm, KDT Venture Holdings, LLC.

This move involves MUFG Bank, a subsidiary of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and KDT Ventures, which is owned by Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the US. The acquisition signals significant international interest and investment in the burgeoning logistics platform operated by Shiprocket.

Shiprocket, which facilitates logistics services both domestically and internationally, reported a financial loss of Rs 595 crore in the financial year 2024, driven by restructuring costs and investments in new business lines. Approval by CCI underscores the importance of maintaining fair trade and competitive practices in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024