Vizhinjam Port's First Phase Completed, A Milestone in Kerala's Trade

The Vizhinjam Port, developed by Adani Ports and SEZ under a public-private partnership, has completed its first phase. State Ports Minister V N Vasavan announced this, highlighting its potential to transform Kerala's international trade. The port managed 1.47 lakh containers during a five-month trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The first phase of Vizhinjam Port's development, India's latest international deep-water transshipment facility, has officially concluded. The announcement came from State Ports Minister V N Vasavan, who praised the port's performance during its trial phase.

Under the operation of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, the port was built through a public-private collaboration, costing approximately Rs 8,867 crore. Its successful trial phase saw 70 cargo ships, including ultra-large motherships, and processing 1.47 lakh containers.

Minister Vasavan emphasized that the port would significantly enhance Kerala's international trade and economic growth. Partners in this venture include Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. The provisional completion certificate will be delivered soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

