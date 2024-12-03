Chhattisgarh Aims for World-Class Road Network and Industrial Growth
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced plans to develop Chhattisgarh's road network to match developed countries within two years. The government is also focusing on rapid industrialization and agricultural growth. Financial support under the Mahtari Vandan Yojna is benefiting 70 lakh women.
In a bold announcement, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has set an ambitious target to elevate the state's road network to the standards of developed countries within two years. Speaking at a recent event, he outlined his administration's aggressive plans for infrastructure development.
The Chief Minister highlighted the successful release of the 10th monthly installment of Rs 1,000 to nearly 70 lakh women under the Mahtari Vandan Yojna, an initiative focused on empowering women financially. This event was marked by Sai's statement that the blessings of these women empower his work.
Sai also emphasized the state's strides in agriculture, citing the record purchase of 145 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers. Looking ahead, he expressed optimism in meeting the new procurement target of 160 lakh tonnes, aligning with Chhattisgarh's vision for rapid industrialization by 2047.
