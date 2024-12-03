Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-UK Roadmap 2030 Journey

India and the UK held a dialogue to review and enhance their defence, trade, and counter-terrorism cooperation. They aim to finalize a free trade agreement while focusing on innovation in technology, clean energy, and cultural ties, following their Roadmap 2030 initiative.

India and the UK took significant strides in their strategic partnership by concluding their second 2+2 foreign and defence dialogue on Tuesday. The talks emphasized the importance of quickly finalizing a mutually beneficial free trade agreement and strengthening defence and counter-terror cooperation.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that both nations are keenly focusing on identifying new areas of collaboration as part of their enhanced strategic partnership. This comes as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030, which aims to bolster relations in key sectors like trade, defence, and climate change.

Notably, both sides expressed satisfaction over progress in several initiatives, including the technology and security initiative and the UK-India infrastructure finance bridge. Both countries shared their commitment to maintaining an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region as part of the broader dialogue.

