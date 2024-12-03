Tragedy on the Tracks: Fatal Accident on Tanakpur-Pilibhit Route
Two workers were tragically killed when struck by a train on the Tanakpur-Pilibhit route. Preliminary reports suggest dense fog as a factor. The incident occurred while the workers were maintaining the tracks. Police and railway officials are investigating, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
03-12-2024
In a tragic incident on the Tanakpur-Pilibhit railway line, two workers lost their lives early Tuesday morning when they were hit by a train. The accident is believed to have been caused by dense fog.
The victims, Amarjeet Singh Rana and Shiva Kumar, were performing track maintenance near Collector Farm Polyganj when the train, en route from Tanakpur to Mathura, struck them around 5:30 am.
Police and railway officials were promptly informed by the loco pilot, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the accident.
