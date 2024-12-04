India's Aviation Evolution: New Bill to Replace 1934 Aircraft Act

The Indian government is poised to overhaul its aviation regulatory framework with the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu initiated the bill's movement in the Rajya Sabha, following its earlier passage in the Loksabha.

Via a social media broadcast, Naidu underscored the bill's role as a transformative step for India's aviation industry. It seeks to not only update the legal landscape to match global standards but also foster substantial growth within the sector. The current Aircraft Act, 1934, has been amended repeatedly over the decades, aiming at safety improvements and compliance with international conventions.

The bill proposes design, manufacture, and maintenance enhancements, empowering authorities to simplify licensing processes. Additionally, it allows the government to respond swiftly in emergencies and introduces penalties for violations. This legislative move promises to eliminate old ambiguities while modernizing the regulatory structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)