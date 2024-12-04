Left Menu

Strategic Boost: DGBR Evaluates Critical Border Roads in Arunachal Pradesh

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of Border Roads, assessed the development of key border roads in Arunachal Pradesh. He also evaluated the Sela Tunnel's operations and discussed future road projects with local leaders. Satisfaction was expressed over current projects ensuring year-round connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, the Director General of Border Roads, conducted a comprehensive review of strategically critical border roads in Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on the Tawang district.

During his inspection, he evaluated the function of the Sela Tunnel, a crucial bi-lane tunnel at 13,000 feet that facilitates all-weather connectivity between Guwahati and Tawang. The inspection was detailed, covering areas such as Nelya, Dhaula, and Hatonga, as well as Lungro, Damteng, and Yangtse.

Expressing satisfaction, he commended Project Vartak's team for maintaining uninterrupted traffic flow. During his visit from December 1 to 3, he met with state leadership to discuss upcoming infrastructure projects and received updates on regional developments from officials in Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

