Strategic Boost: DGBR Evaluates Critical Border Roads in Arunachal Pradesh

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, the Director General of Border Roads, conducted a comprehensive review of strategically critical border roads in Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on the Tawang district.

During his inspection, he evaluated the function of the Sela Tunnel, a crucial bi-lane tunnel at 13,000 feet that facilitates all-weather connectivity between Guwahati and Tawang. The inspection was detailed, covering areas such as Nelya, Dhaula, and Hatonga, as well as Lungro, Damteng, and Yangtse.

Expressing satisfaction, he commended Project Vartak's team for maintaining uninterrupted traffic flow. During his visit from December 1 to 3, he met with state leadership to discuss upcoming infrastructure projects and received updates on regional developments from officials in Guwahati.

