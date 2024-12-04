CCI Greenlights KDT's Strategic Stake in Shiprocket

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted pivotal approval for KDT Venture Holdings LLC to acquire a stake in Shiprocket Private Limited. This transaction signifies KDT, a US-based venture capital firm, making a strategic foray into India's thriving logistics sector through a significant shareholding in Shiprocket.

Shiprocket, an influential logistics platform, delivers both domestic and international logistics solutions via an extensive network of service providers. KDT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, boasts a broad investment portfolio that includes sectors like healthcare, supply chain, and cybersecurity.

This acquisition positions KDT to leverage its comprehensive expertise in supply chain innovations and apply global best practices to bolster Shiprocket's service offerings. CCI's approval marks a significant regulatory milestone, underlining compliance with India's competition regulations. An exhaustive order detailing the transaction's implications is anticipated shortly.

