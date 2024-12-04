Unlocking Opportunities: PM's Ambitious Internship Drive

The Indian government is set to revolutionize the job landscape with the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS), unveiled in the 2024-25 Budget. This ambitious initiative plans to create one crore internship opportunities across the country within five years.

Initially targeting India's top 500 companies based on their Corporate Social Responsibility spending, the PMIS has launched a pilot project offering 1.25 lakh internships for the financial year 2024-25. The process is facilitated by an online portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in, which has already seen over 6.21 lakh applications for 1.27 lakh internship postings, reflecting immense interest from the youth.

The PMIS extends its reach beyond the initial list of top companies, inviting participation from other firms, banks, and financial institutions, pending approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The scheme aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and the demands of the industry, providing interns with practical experience and skills to boost their employability.

